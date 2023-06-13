Davis Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 1.4% of Davis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 110,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Etfidea LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $430.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $431.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $393.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.43.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

