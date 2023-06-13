Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 347.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 25.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 113,548 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DRI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.62.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.98. 1,109,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,856. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.38. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,829.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

