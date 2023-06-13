Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.62.

Several research firms have weighed in on DRI. Bank of America lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $164.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.38. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $165.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $965,829.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 43.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 42.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading

