Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Update

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the May 15th total of 291,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 444,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Danone Stock Up 0.1 %

DANOY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.59. 850,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,684. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65. Danone has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Danone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.3418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Danone’s previous dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe; North America; China, North Asia & Oceania; and Rest of the World. The company was founded on February 2, 1899 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

