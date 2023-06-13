Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Update

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Stock Down 6.1 %
OTCMKTS:DIFTY opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.61. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $28.50.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

