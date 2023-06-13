Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 87.2% from the May 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Daimler Truck Trading Up 2.5 %

OTCMKTS:DTRUY traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 25,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,290. Daimler Truck has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $17.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21.

Get Daimler Truck alerts:

About Daimler Truck

(Get Rating)

Read More

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.