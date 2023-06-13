Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a growth of 168.1% from the May 15th total of 13,500 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Cyclerion Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 29.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 100,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 22,672 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

Cyclerion Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of CYCN stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.01.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CYCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead product candidate is Zagociguat (CY6463), a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes, as well as Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology; and Phase 1 trials diagnosed with schizophrenia in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.