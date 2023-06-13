CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Trading Down 4.8%

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) shares were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $81.50 and last traded at $81.80. Approximately 93,305 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 87,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVR Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CVR Partners Trading Down 6.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.41.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $9.64 EPS for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 73.25% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company had revenue of $226.26 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $10.43 per share. This represents a $41.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 52.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.48%.

Institutional Trading of CVR Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in CVR Partners by 508.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CVR Partners by 329.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in CVR Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in CVR Partners by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

