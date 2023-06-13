CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust PLC (CMPI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.19 on July 7th

CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust PLC (LON:CMPI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.19 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust’s previous dividend of $1.67. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust Price Performance

LON CMPI opened at GBX 120 ($1.50) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 120.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 121.94. CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 112 ($1.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 134 ($1.68). The company has a market cap of £59.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,007.57.

Get CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust alerts:

About CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

Receive News & Ratings for CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.