CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust PLC (CMPI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.19 on July 7th

CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust PLC (LON:CMPI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.19 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust’s previous dividend of $1.67. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust Price Performance
LON CMPI opened at GBX 120 ($1.50) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 120.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 121.94. CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 112 ($1.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 134 ($1.68). The company has a market cap of £59.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,007.57.
About CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust
