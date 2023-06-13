Css LLC Il Purchases 320,972 Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI)

Css LLC Il raised its position in Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 839,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320,972 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI were worth $8,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 620.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 121.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 8.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 316,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the first quarter worth about $3,437,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the first quarter worth about $3,069,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Price Performance

Shares of CCVI remained flat at $10.27 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,215. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

