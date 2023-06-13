Crypterium Reaches One Day Volume of $348,254.08 (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Crypterium token can currently be bought for $0.0506 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypterium has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. Crypterium has a total market cap of $4.82 million and approximately $348,254.08 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Crypterium

Crypterium launched on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,301,428 tokens. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.

The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token’s popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling Crypterium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

