Critical Analysis: ADF Group (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) versus Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB)

ADF Group (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Rating) and Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ADF Group and Proto Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADF Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Proto Labs 1 0 2 0 2.33

Proto Labs has a consensus price target of $36.67, indicating a potential upside of 2.16%. Given Proto Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Proto Labs is more favorable than ADF Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADF Group N/A N/A N/A $0.04 62.40 Proto Labs $488.40 million 1.93 -$103.46 million ($3.91) -9.18

This table compares ADF Group and Proto Labs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ADF Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Proto Labs. Proto Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADF Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.2% of ADF Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of Proto Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Proto Labs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ADF Group and Proto Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADF Group N/A N/A N/A Proto Labs -21.61% -14.06% -12.39%

About ADF Group

ADF Group Inc. engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures. It serves general contractors, project owners, engineering firms and project architects, structural steel erectors, and other steel structure fabricators. The company was formerly known as Les Entreprises El Drago Ltée and changed its name to ADF Group Inc. in August 1998. ADF Group Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets. Proto Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota.

