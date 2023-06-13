Covenant Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $21.04 Million (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Covenant token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000919 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Covenant has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Covenant has a total market cap of $21.04 million and approximately $131,061.13 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,658,876 tokens. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

