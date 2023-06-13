Cota Capital Management LLC Has $17.30 Million Stock Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Cota Capital Management LLC raised its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 335,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,513 shares during the period. Elastic makes up 9.3% of Cota Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cota Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $17,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Elastic by 2,063.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 51.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Elastic by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth about $217,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Elastic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Elastic from $75.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $71.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Elastic has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $91.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.03 and its 200 day moving average is $58.26.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 46.75% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

