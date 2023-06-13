Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Costamare Price Performance

CMRE stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.12. 562,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,385. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.38. Costamare has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costamare

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $248.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.06 million. Costamare had a net margin of 53.06% and a return on equity of 17.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costamare will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Costamare by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costamare

(Get Rating)

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of containerships chartering. It operates through the following segments: Container Vessels, Dry Bulk Vessels, CBI, and Other. The Container Vessels segment consists of transportation of containerized products through ownership and trading of container vessels.

