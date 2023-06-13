CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock Price Down 2.3%

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $194.65 and last traded at $194.65. Approximately 8,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 58,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.21.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CorVel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CorVel Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.25.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 500 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $174,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 369,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,906,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,732 shares of company stock worth $7,311,104 over the last quarter. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the 1st quarter valued at $683,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CorVel by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CorVel during the 1st quarter worth about $627,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CorVel by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,976,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,139,000 after acquiring an additional 74,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in CorVel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

