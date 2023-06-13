Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) Shares Sold by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750,000 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Corner Growth Acquisition worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 855.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 18,580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 63,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 20,328 shares in the last quarter. 73.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COOL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.46. 5,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,224. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

