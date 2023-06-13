Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the May 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Core One Labs Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CLABF remained flat at $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday. 11 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,163. Core One Labs has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43.
Core One Labs Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Core One Labs (CLABF)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Core One Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core One Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.