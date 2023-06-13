Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the May 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Core One Labs Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CLABF remained flat at $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday. 11 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,163. Core One Labs has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43.

Core One Labs Company Profile

Core One Labs, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture of cannabis-infused strips. Its focus is to bring psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychotherapy. The firm offers isogenics, cultivation, extraction and distillation, consulting, cannastrips, and quality and control.

