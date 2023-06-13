Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $44.00. The stock traded as high as $28.95 and last traded at $28.74, with a volume of 117162 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.23.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In other Core & Main news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $625,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,804.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Core & Main news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $625,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,804.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 4,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $123,322.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,381.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,905,903 shares of company stock worth $812,231,762 in the last ninety days. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Core & Main

Core & Main Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

