Contrasting FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) and FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. FFW pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FFW pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens Community Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Citizens Community Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.9% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of FFW shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Community Bancorp 19.97% 10.57% 0.97% FFW 24.26% N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and FFW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and FFW’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Community Bancorp $79.83 million 1.15 $17.76 million $1.59 5.52 FFW $21.27 million 2.23 $5.72 million $5.16 8.14

Citizens Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than FFW. Citizens Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FFW, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Citizens Community Bancorp and FFW, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Community Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 FFW 0 0 0 0 N/A

Citizens Community Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 39.52%. Given Citizens Community Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Citizens Community Bancorp is more favorable than FFW.

Volatility and Risk

Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFW has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Citizens Community Bancorp beats FFW on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

About FFW

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services. The company offers insurance products, such as auto, home and property, business, life and health, and specialty insurance; investment products and securities; and digital banking services. FFW Corporation was founded in 1920 and is based in Wabash, Indiana.

