Contrasting DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) and Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON)

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) and Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares DermTech and Aclarion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DermTech -825.42% -82.24% -59.72% Aclarion -12,583.55% N/A -206.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for DermTech and Aclarion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DermTech 0 1 4 0 2.80 Aclarion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

DermTech currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 212.50%. Aclarion has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 127.27%. Given DermTech’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe DermTech is more favorable than Aclarion.

42.2% of DermTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Aclarion shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of DermTech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Aclarion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DermTech and Aclarion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DermTech $14.52 million 6.85 -$116.68 million ($3.90) -0.82 Aclarion $60,000.00 172.92 -$7.61 million N/A N/A

Aclarion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DermTech.

Risk and Volatility

DermTech has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aclarion has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DermTech beats Aclarion on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc. engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions. Its products and services include melanoma test, smart sticker, and telemedicine option for melanoma test. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, develops software application for magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It offers NOCISCAN-LS Post-Processor suite comprising NOCICALC-LS that receives and processes the acquired disc MRS data to calculate levels of degenerative pain biomarkers; and NOCIGRAM-LS, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in San Mateo, California.

