Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Contango Oil & Gas Trading Up 3.5 %
MCF stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22. Contango Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $6.94.
Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile
