CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Hits New 12-Month High at $133.34

Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $133.34 and last traded at $133.10, with a volume of 210832 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on CONMED in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.40.

CONMED Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38.

CONMED Announces Dividend

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $295.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.66 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is -24.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian Concannon sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $181,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $7,616.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Concannon sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,543 shares of company stock worth $6,033,713. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CONMED

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 586.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 499.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 712.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the third quarter valued at about $184,000.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

