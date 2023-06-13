Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stake Boosted by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands makes up 1.0% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned about 0.14% of Conagra Brands worth $24,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,457,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,209,000 after acquiring an additional 640,197 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,151,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,055,000 after acquiring an additional 401,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,682,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,019,000 after acquiring an additional 217,370 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after acquiring an additional 841,538 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,009,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,735,000 after acquiring an additional 897,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $34.33. 2,928,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,424,917. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 79.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.08.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

