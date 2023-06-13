Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $16.50 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $257.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 510.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 402.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the provision of emergency systems and wireless and satellite communications. It operates through Satellite and Space Communication and Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segments. The Satellite and Space Communication segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms and frequency converters.

