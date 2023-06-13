Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $16.50 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.
Comtech Telecommunications Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of CMTL stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $257.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84.
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the provision of emergency systems and wireless and satellite communications. It operates through Satellite and Space Communication and Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segments. The Satellite and Space Communication segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms and frequency converters.
