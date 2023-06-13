CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW) Short Interest Up 287.8% in May

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOWGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 287.8% from the May 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CompoSecure Stock Performance

Shares of CMPOW stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.18. 1,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,460. CompoSecure has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24.

Insider Transactions at CompoSecure

In other news, CFO Timothy Walter Fitzsimmons sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $744,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 413,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in CompoSecure stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOWGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Featured Stories

