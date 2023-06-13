CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW) Short Interest Up 287.8% in May

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 287.8% from the May 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CompoSecure Stock Performance

Shares of CMPOW stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.18. 1,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,460. CompoSecure has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24.

Insider Transactions at CompoSecure

In other news, CFO Timothy Walter Fitzsimmons sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $744,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 413,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in CompoSecure stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in CompoSecure, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CMPOW Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

