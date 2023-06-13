Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.94

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.94 and last traded at $27.90, with a volume of 518225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

CMPGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($26.28) to GBX 2,385 ($29.84) in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,625 ($20.33) to GBX 1,675 ($20.96) in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($25.65) to GBX 2,130 ($26.65) in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($26.90) to GBX 2,300 ($28.78) in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.1666 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

