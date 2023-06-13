Comparing Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDM) & Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Rating) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Land and Equinix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land N/A N/A N/A Equinix 10.84% 7.20% 2.72%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gladstone Land and Equinix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land $90.50 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Equinix $7.26 billion 9.74 $704.34 million $8.83 85.68

Analyst Ratings

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Land.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Gladstone Land and Equinix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Land 0 0 0 0 N/A Equinix 0 4 13 1 2.83

Equinix has a consensus price target of $781.11, suggesting a potential upside of 3.24%. Given Equinix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Equinix is more favorable than Gladstone Land.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.8% of Equinix shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Equinix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Equinix beats Gladstone Land on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion. Gladstone Land's farms are predominantly located in regions where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually. The Company also owns farms growing permanent crops, such as almonds, apples, figs, olives, pistachios, and other orchards, as well as blueberry groves and vineyards, which are generally planted every 10 to 20-plus years and harvested annually. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. The Company pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 93 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The Company has increased its common distributions 20 times over the prior 23 quarters, and the current per-share distribution on its common stock is $0.0449 per month, or $0.5388 per year.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.

