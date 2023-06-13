Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, an increase of 314.7% from the May 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Societe Generale lowered shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CODYY traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.89. 77,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,908. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.10.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Increases Dividend

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3154 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s previous dividend of $0.26. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s payout ratio is currently 55.83%.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

