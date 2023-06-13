Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.72

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.72 and last traded at $64.52, with a volume of 406260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.96.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day moving average is $55.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 20.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.1% during the third quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

About Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US telecommunication and media & entertainment components of the S&P 500 index. XLC was launched on Jun 18, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

