Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Announces $0.71 Quarterly Dividend

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, July 1st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Comerica has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Comerica has a payout ratio of 36.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Comerica to earn $7.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

Comerica stock opened at $41.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. Comerica has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $87.02.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comerica will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,224,000 after buying an additional 366,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,094,000 after buying an additional 1,145,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Comerica by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,764,000 after buying an additional 284,884 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Comerica by 1,192.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,405,000 after buying an additional 3,578,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,824,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,504,000 after buying an additional 82,888 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMA. Raymond James upgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Comerica from $83.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Comerica from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.97.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

