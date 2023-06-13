Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Raised by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,286,203 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,401 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $254,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 71,757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.69. The company had a trading volume of 16,739,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,481,549. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $169.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

