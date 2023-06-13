Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 73,786 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.00. 3,238,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,332,990. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

