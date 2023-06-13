Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,749 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000. Oracle accounts for about 1.4% of Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.37.

Shares of ORCL traded up $6.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.50. 39,109,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,712,679. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $117.51. The company has a market cap of $314.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

