Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Makes New Investment in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,444,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,168,450,000 after acquiring an additional 201,136 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,831,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $865,140,000 after acquiring an additional 88,346 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,716,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $733,468,000 after acquiring an additional 83,726 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,101,000 after acquiring an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,288,000 after acquiring an additional 40,726 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 34,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,394.28. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,918,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,495,753,394.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Benjamin J. Tisch acquired 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.88 per share, for a total transaction of $6,366,800.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 350,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,275,942.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 34,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $1,362,394.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,918,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,495,753,394.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 259,796 shares of company stock worth $14,119,786 in the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:L traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.88. 617,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,166. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $63.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.30.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Loews in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Loews

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

