Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in General Dynamics by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 791.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 51.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GD stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $213.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,212. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

