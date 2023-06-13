Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Invests $1.21 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000. PepsiCo comprises about 1.2% of Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $181.90. 4,206,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,559,598. The company has a market cap of $250.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.86 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 106.53%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

