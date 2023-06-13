Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Invests $1.08 Million in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000. Willis Towers Watson Public comprises about 1.0% of Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WTW. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 110.7% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth about $3,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of WTW stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $225.15. 384,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,230. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $187.89 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.11.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.35, for a total value of $545,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,865,354. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.