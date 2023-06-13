CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Catherine A. Hendrian Sells 7,500 Shares

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CMS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.97. The company had a trading volume of 711,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,815. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $71.19.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 83.69%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.