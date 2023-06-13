CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3.90 Per Share

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is a boost from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CMC Markets Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of LON CMCX traded down GBX 5.44 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 164.16 ($2.05). 302,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.47. CMC Markets has a twelve month low of GBX 156.02 ($1.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 317 ($3.97). The company has a market cap of £459.35 million, a PE ratio of 660.00 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 177.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 213.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.38) target price on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at CMC Markets

About CMC Markets

In other news, insider Euan Marshall bought 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.28) per share, for a total transaction of £298.48 ($373.47). In other news, insider Euan Marshall bought 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.28) per share, for a total transaction of £298.48 ($373.47). Also, insider David Fineberg bought 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of £304.20 ($380.63). Insiders have acquired a total of 512 shares of company stock worth $90,172 over the last three months. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

