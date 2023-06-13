CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3.90 Per Share

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is a boost from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
CMC Markets Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of LON CMCX traded down GBX 5.44 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 164.16 ($2.05). 302,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.47. CMC Markets has a twelve month low of GBX 156.02 ($1.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 317 ($3.97). The company has a market cap of £459.35 million, a PE ratio of 660.00 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 177.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 213.05.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.38) target price on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Tuesday.
About CMC Markets
CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.
