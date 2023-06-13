Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 30th

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0483 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

GLO stock opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $7.93.

Insider Activity at Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund

In other Clough Global Opportunities Fund news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,363.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $119,500.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 310.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 78,311 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 69,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 18,062 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $165,000.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

(Get Rating)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.