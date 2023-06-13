Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) is Miura Global Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Miura Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 194.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Cloudflare accounts for 5.7% of Miura Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Miura Global Management LLC owned 0.08% of Cloudflare worth $11,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $3,022,032.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $3,022,032.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $803,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431,529 shares of company stock valued at $26,149,296 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cloudflare Trading Up 2.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

NET traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.29. 2,803,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,655,157. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of -110.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $80.99.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

