ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.12 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies

About ClearSign Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.