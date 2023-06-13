ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 7.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.12 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies
About ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.
