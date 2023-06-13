ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Short Interest Up 308.0% in May

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 308.0% from the May 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CEM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,567. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $37.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.57.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEM. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 440.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter worth about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

