ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Short Interest Up 308.0% in May

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 308.0% from the May 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Performance
Shares of CEM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,567. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $37.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.57.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund
About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund
ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
Featured Stories
