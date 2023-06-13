Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN) Shares Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,246 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 3.28% of Clean Earth Acquisitions worth $10,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth $8,300,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth $1,515,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions by 96.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 610,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the third quarter valued at $9,386,000. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at $2,967,000. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clean Earth Acquisitions alerts:

Clean Earth Acquisitions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLIN remained flat at $10.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,885. Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Company Profile

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring companies in the clean energy ecosystem, including carbon, hydrogen, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Earth Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Earth Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.