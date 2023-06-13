Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Trading Up 6.6%

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) shares were up 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.83 and last traded at $8.83. Approximately 422,465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,999,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.
Clarivate Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Clarivate
Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.
