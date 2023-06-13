Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Trading Up 6.6%

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) shares were up 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.83 and last traded at $8.83. Approximately 422,465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,999,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exor N.V. acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,994,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clarivate by 65.1% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,546,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,988,500 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Clarivate by 86.1% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,781,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,210,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626,160 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP grew its position in Clarivate by 256.7% in the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 18,240,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,279,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,900,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

