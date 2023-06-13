CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Down 51.8% in May

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 375,400 shares, a decline of 51.8% from the May 15th total of 778,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 60.5 days.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of CK Asset from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

OTCMKTS:CHKGF remained flat at $5.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. CK Asset has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05.

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

