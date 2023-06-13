Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $253.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.58.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.19. The company had a trading volume of 801,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,163. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.00. The stock has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $265.64.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,364,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,366 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 45.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,985,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,958,000 after purchasing an additional 926,751 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14,788.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 824,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,435,000 after buying an additional 819,455 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

