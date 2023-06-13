Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Increased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 183.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,906,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,879,778 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.4% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $138,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $254,144.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,345.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,654 shares of company stock worth $813,946 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,492,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,608,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $205.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.70. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

