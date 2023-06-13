Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Position Lessened by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 589,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,350,000 after buying an additional 440,158 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.05. 547,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,473. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $130.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 858.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CINF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

